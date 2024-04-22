Cuban company nominated for UK National Awards





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) The Acosta Danza company reported that it was nominated, along with four other companies, as "Best Medium Company" for the National Awards given each year by the dance section of the UK Performing Arts Critics Circle.



In turn, Carlos Acosta was nominated in the category "Outstanding Creative Contribution" for the concept of the show "Black Sabbath_The Ballet", created for the Birmingham Royal Ballet, a company that the Cuban dancer also directs.



Nominations for the UK National Dance Awards are for the best dance shows presented on UK stages between January 1 and December 31, 2023.



The winners will be announced June 3.



This is the third time that Acosta Danza has been recognized among the best presented on the British stage.



In 2021, the Cuban company won the Best Independent Company Award and in 2023 the dancer Zeleidy Crespo, a member of the ensemble, was distinguished as the Best Modern Dance Dancer.