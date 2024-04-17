African and Afro-American culture conference concluded in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) After intense days of dialogue and reflection on the importance of preserving and valuing cultural diversity, the 22nd edition of the International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture concluded in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



At the Fernando Ortiz African Cultural Center, Rosa Margarita Rodriguez, editor, said on Monday that the importance of protecting and promoting the intangible heritage of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean was discussed in the five working commissions and through nearly 200 presentations by researchers from Cuba, Argentina, Chile, Cape Verde, the United States, Mexico, Ecuador and Brazil.



She said that the space became a meeting to enrich the cultural heritage, in order to save the history and identity of the people.



A special moment was the awarding of the " Con Todos, la Victoria!"( With Everyone, Victory!) recognition to Martha Cordie, who directed the sponsoring institution for more than two decades, an enthusiastic professional and a paradigm of a woman of these times.



Likewise, the Coat of Arms of the Province, the highest distinction of the Government of the southeastern territory, was awarded to the African Cultural Center for promoting the knowledge and dissemination of traditional values and contributing to the consolidation of the relations of the Antillean country with the nations of the so-called black continent.



On the occasion, it was announced that the 23rd International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture will be dedicated to the women of that continent, the Diaspora and their role in the family and society.