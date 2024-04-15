Havana Film Festival, an ambitious Latin American cinema program





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The 24th Havana Film Festival in New York features an ambitious program of films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Uruguay and other countries, most of them world and local premieres.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, the event promises to stimulate thought and cultivate dialogue among the moviegoers, who will enjoy award-winning and internationally recognized suspense, adventure, drama, music, romantic and other films.



The Festival opened with Cuban filmmaker Alan Gonzalez’s first feature film the feature film Mujer Salvaje and will end with the special presentation Colombian director Juan Mejia Botero’s documentary Igualada. In between is also a special tribute to the Cuban film directors Nicolas Guillen Landrian and Tomas Gutierrez Alea.



"The festival presents narratives reflecting our life today, often uncomfortable and at times uncertain but consistently in tune with our diverse experiences," said artistic director Diana Vargas. “As Latinos, we are a creative force seeking to amplify our voice and reaffirm our presence in this city as vital contributors to its cultural tapestry”.