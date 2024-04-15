Eastern Cuba hosts 22nd International Conference on Culture





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) With the participation of 125 prominent representatives of culture, academia and diplomacy, the 22nd International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture opened its doors in the city of Santiago de Cuba.



According to Zoe Creme, director of the Fernando Ortiz African Cultural Center, the event becomes an opportunity to discuss the intangible heritage of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean with a view to protecting and promoting regional traditions, which deserves special attention from the scientific and cultural community.



The opening ceremony was also attended by staff members of foreign embassies, including the Ambassadors of Paul Chikawa (Zimbabwe), Samuel Hendrick (Namibia) and Maria Candida Pereira Texeira (Angola).



The 22nd International Conference on African and Afro-American Culture is bound to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Cuba and the nations of the so-called black continent.