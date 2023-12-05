Havana Hosts British Culture Season





Havana, Dec 4 (ACN) The 4th British Culture season opened Monday in Havana with several actions including music concerts, theater plays and book launches.



This year the season is dedicated to what is known as Fantasy Literature and particularly to J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit marking the 50th year of his death, according to PL news.



British ambassador to Cuba George Hollingbery said that the program includes workshops, concerts, films and theater plays. The official opening of the event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5th in Havana’s Historic Castle Castillo de la Real Fueraz, on the bay area.



The local theater company “La Colmenita” will bring the play “Cinderella according to The Beatles,” while the Cuban Cinemateca will exhibit the Lord of the Rings in its large version at the 23 and 12 Movie Theater.