Cuban iconic orchestra celebrates its 54th anniversary





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Dec 4 (ACN) To the beat of the musical piece "Por no verte llorar"(For not seeing you cry), a tribute to Juan Formell, the renowned Cuban salsa orchestra Van Van celebrated on Sunday the 54th anniversary of its creation at the Meliá Santiago de Cuba in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



Samuel Formell, director of the group, in statements to the Cuban News Agency said that the presentations in the eastern provinces arose from a space among the projects planned for the year.



It meant the ¡Vívela! Salsa Tour 2023 through European countries and the culmination of the new album Modo Van Van, to be released on December 22.



Formell described Santiago de Cuba as his second home, a place for enjoyment among friends, part of his musical roots and filial bond.



He thanked the people of the province for their welcome after five years without visiting the territory and especially the Cuban singer Haila Maria Mompié, who decided to perform for the first time on stage with them.



The orchestra, a reference of popular music in the country, winner of two Grammy awards, was founded on December 4, 1969 by bassist, composer and arranger Juan Formell.