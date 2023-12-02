Italian Culture in Cuba, a bridge between two nations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) After the recent closing of the 25th edition of the Week of Italian Culture in Cuba on Nov. 27, Cuban authorities described the event as an opportunity to seek dialogue and positive exchange between the two countries.



Roberto Vellano, ambassador of that European nation to Cuba, said that the music, cinema, theater and other artistic manifestations that took place during the celebration showed how culture contributes to the social and economic growth of a community.



Vellano stressed the importance of the two events to which the day was symbolically dedicated; first, the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Italy, and the centenary of the birth of writer Italo Calvino (1923-1985), a symbol of the literary tradition between the two countries.



The ambassador emphasized other events that, although not framed within this date, are of vital importance, such as the Italian Cuisine Week and the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Cuba, where different filmmakers from that sister country will present their films.



In general, he referred to this day of exchanges and activities as part of the continuous work that takes place throughout the year.



He also thanked the Italian Cooperation Agency, Aurelia Ediciones, the staff of the Habana Clasica Festival and other cultural and economic entities of the European country and Cuba that contributed to the event.



The 25th edition of the Italian Culture Week, which kicked off last November 17, was carried out through the collaboration between the Italian Embassy to Havana, the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana.