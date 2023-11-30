Havana Readies its Movie Theaters for International Film Festival





Havana, Nov 29 (ACN) Havana is hosting the International Festival of the New Latin American Cinema December 8-17 with the screening of 199 films from some twenty countries contesting the event.



Film festival director Tania Fernandez said that films in competition mostly come from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Chile and other Latin American countries.



Other films come from Spain, the USA, Finland, Hungary, Belgium, Iran, Italy, Japan, France and India, Fernandez said and added that the movies deal with topics related to the family, children, genre, violence, the environment and historic facts.



The festival will pay homage to outstanding actors and moviemakers from Cuba and abroad and will include poster exhibits.