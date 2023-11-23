Magic Festival “Ánfora¨ opens its curtains today





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Nov 23 ( ACN) The 28th National Magic Festival “Ánfora” gathers 65 magicians from across Cuba, who will measure their skills in six of the eight modalities of the most ancient of arts.



Big and Small Illusions, Card Magic, Comic Magic, Manipulation and General Magic will be the categories in competition as part of this event created by Jose Reynerio Valdivia Valdivia (a.k.a. Piter the Magician).



Las Tunas reaffirms itself as “Cuba’s Magic City” with the presence of renowned groups and companies, as well as individual magicians from Cuba and Mexico.



“Ánfora” will kick off with the traditional pilgrimage to Piter the Magician’s tomb and a populous parade down the main streets of this city in eastern Cuba.