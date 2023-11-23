International Bazaar to foster solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 22 (ACN) Performing artists, music bands, raffles, and the exhibition of cultural and culinary arts from more than 50 countries will be the hallmark of an International Bazaar to be held Sunday in this city to foster solidarity and raise funds for vulnerable sectors and daycare centers in Havana.



Organized by the Association of Spouses of Diplomats Accredited in Cuba (ACDACU) and sponsored by Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Stock of Cultural Assets, the event—themed “Around the world in eight hours”—will feature cultural presentations by artists from China, Indonesia, Suriname, Tanzania, Romania, Spain, Ecuador and Colombia.



ACDACU is a 70-member group engaged in the design of social and community-oriented programs in Havana and other Cuban provinces with a view to identifying local needs and providing support.