Havana Hosts Meeting of Women Entrepreneurs in the Music Industry





Havana, Nov 22 (ACN) Havana hosted on Wednesday the 4th Encounter of Women Entrepreneurs in the Music Industry with the aim of bringing together those working in state-run, and private businesses and institutions to demystify roles usually played by men.



The Export director with the Cuban Music Editions and Records (EGREM) Yolaida Duharte told participants about the opportunities to share experience to perpetuate a common exchange platform for leaders from Mexico, Colombia, Panama, the U.S.A., and Spain, who usually take part at the event virtually.



Cuban Singer Telmary Diaz, who represented her own business called Tumbao de Telma, said that the project was born to support Cancer patients and familiarize their relatives with the disease of the patients. The business image tries to standardize the head turban as identifying element of Cuban culture and African heritage.



Several experts addressed the achievements of women in the social-psychological, physical and economic fields by overcoming prejudices, stereotypes and insecurity and improving skills and capabilities, professional development and salary Independence.



These meetings were created by EGREM and the Habana Espacios Creativos project as part of collaboration initiatives by the Historian’s Office of Havana City.

