Cuban western province hosts Student National Amateur Artists Festival





MATANZAS, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Singing, dancing, monologues and hand-painting were included today among the art forms that spread joy to the 78th district, in the Peñas Altas popular council, during the continuation of the 25th National Festival of Amateur Artists of the Cuban Student University Federation (FEU by its Spanish acronym).



The meeting, which was attended by fifty amateur artists and a representation of the community, stood out within the program of collateral activities of the event, which brings together future professionals from 12 houses of higher education in the Caribbean nation.



Madelyn Rodriguez Benitez, professor at the University of Matanzas, explained that students from Holguin, Camaguey, Granma, Pinar del Rio, Sancti Spiritus, Santiago de Cuba, Havana and the Matanzas branch office also proposed to take young talent to the neighborhoods of this city.



In addition, in the coming days we will be in children's daycare centers, primary and secondary schools, grandparents' homes, as well as in communities and a pediatric hospital and one of the homes for children without filial protection, said the person in charge of the organization of the collateral activities.



The 24th edition of the National Festival of Amateur Artists of the FEU, which aims to show how much art is done in Cuban universities, was held five years ago in the central province of Ciego de Avila and, after a pause of five years due to different factors, is resumed in this city determined to prove that it keeps the banner of Atenas de Cuba.