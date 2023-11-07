Cuban easternmost province to host important cultural event





GUANTNAMO, Cuba, Nov 6 (ACN) Guantanamo will once again be filled with the contagious cultural aroma that every year spreads the Chocolate con Café Festival(Chocolate with Coffee Festival), scheduled for its 7th edition from November 30 to December 4, days in which will also be held the 2nd "BIOCUBA 2023" business and entrepreneurial fair.



The meeting to specify the details of these events was attended by Carlos Raul Martinez Turro, vice governor of the province, and the outstanding singer-songwriter Waldo Mendonza, founder and Honorary President of the event, who will receive a tribute for his 20 years of artistic life.



This year's Chocolate with Coffee is dedicated to the 153rd anniversary of the granting of the Title of Villa to Guantanamo, to the 20 years of Lavazza, an Italian company based in Turin that is currently the largest exporter of Cuban coffee in the European market and promotes projects that help coffee producers; to the two decades of artistic life of Waldo Mendoza and to the agroforestry woman.



As part of the Festival, the 2nd Entrepreneurial and Business Fair "BIOCUBA" will be held at the Guantanamo Hotel, with the participation of companies from the province and other regions of the country. It aims to become the most important commercial exchange of BIO organic products in Cuba and the Caribbean, and one of the most attractive and representative in Latin America.