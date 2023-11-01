As of today, Belgian Week in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Jean-Jacques Bastien, Belgian ambassador to Cuba, announced the beginning today and until November 15 of the 18th Belgian Week in Havana, a yearly event aimed at strengthening links between the two countries and marked by cultural events related to music and the art of comic strips.



Mr. Bastien remarked that the program features activities such as the panel “The challenges of setting up a comic strip museum in an Art Nouveau building” at the cultural center Vitrina de Valonia, as well as music concerts and workshops with Cuban cartoonists and other events.



Held since 2006, the Belgian Week in Havana—organized jointly by the Belgian Embassy, the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Office of the Historian of the City—will be marked by the celebrations of the Art Nouveau Year 2023, a tribute to the first building of this style designed by architect Victor Horta in Brussels.



Havana is the only non-European member city of the Art Nouveau Network.