Belgian Week celebrations to be held in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) The Belgian Week in Havana will be held Nov. 1 to 15 in different spaces of the city, according to a press conference held today at the Vitrina de Valonia (Vitrine de Wallonie), in the Historic Center of this capital.



Jean-Jacques Bastien, Belgian ambassador to Cuba, said that the day will be characterized by important cultural events related to music, comics, and even the extension from Brussels of the festivities for Art Nouveau 2023.



The ambassador stressed the importance of this event for Belgium and Cuba, which has been held since 2006, and allows cultural exchange between the two nations.



He also thanked the participation of the Japanese embassy with the conference "Manga in the Franco-Belgian comic market: the experience of Kana", scheduled for Tuesday, November 7 at the Vitrine of Wallonia.



The Belgian diplomat pointed out that Havana is one of the cities with Art Nouveau buildings outside Europe.



The Vitrine of Wallonia, where most of the planned activities will take place, is located in the Old Square of Havana's Historic Center, and is the Cultural Center of the Office of the Historian of the City dedicated to comics and Belgian culture in Havana.