Ibero-American Culture Festival concludes today in eastern Cuba





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) The 29th edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival concluded today in Holguin, after several days aimed at commemorating the meeting of the Two Cultures from the safeguarding of the identity roots of the people of America.



Dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Casa de Iberoamerica in this city, the event gathered more than a hundred delegates from countries such as the United States, Italy and Chile, who participated in exhibitions, conferences, book presentations, plays and concerts.



Among the highlights of the Festival was the 18th Ibero-American Congress of Thought, which included the opening conference given by Eloisa Maria Carreras Varona, director of the Armando Hart Davalos Archive and House Museum, where the Cuban statesman and revolutionary was also awarded, post mortem, the Casa de Iberoamerica distinction.



The folkloric foundation "Raipillan" from Chile, one of the foreign groups that distinguished this edition, delighted the audience with traditional dances of the region, under the direction of Fabiola Salinas.



The event awarded the Adelaida del Marmol National Poetry Prize to the book "El miedo de Virgilio"(Virgilio Fair), by local writer Rolando Bellido Aguilera, and there was also a historical tour of the Bariay National Monument Park, in the municipality of Rafael Freyre, to recreate the process of transculturation after the arrival of the Spanish colonizers.



The Ibero-American Culture Festival, which has been held annually in the city of Holguin since 1993, at the initiative of then Minister of Culture Armando Hart, connects native roots with contemporary artistic currents from the different regions of Latin America.