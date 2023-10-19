Photo exhibition dedicated to Cuba and Brazil’s common African roots





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) The exhibition Mamáfrica - Ancestralidades africanas en Brasil y en Cuba, organized in Bahia—Brazil’s blackest city outside of Africa—is a tribute both to the roots that both nations share and to Cuban Culture Day on October 20.



Organized by the Alvorada Brazil Institute, Barthô Naïf and Casa Hum and sponsored by Caixa Economica and the Federal Government of Brazil, Mamáfrica… is a collection of 80 works ranging from paintings to items and installations made by 23 Cuban and 34 Brazilian artists, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community and religious groups.



According to press reports, the exhibition makes incursions into the rich art developed in Brazil and Cuba, both of which experienced slavery and still feel its fallout today, and intends to broaden the understanding of their cultural diversity and to promote artistic exchange.



Mamáfrica… will go to Sao Paulo on December 12 and will travel to Cuba in the first half of 2024 and to the United States the following year.





