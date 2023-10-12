Havana to mark centenary of writer and novelist Italo Calvino





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) The unveiling of the "Aula Italo Calvino" plaque, which will take place today at the Faculty of Arts and Letters of the University of Havana, will begin the day in honor of the centenary of the birth of the writer and novelist of that name in Cuba.



The event, which will pay tribute to Calvino, will include a broad cultural program and will last until October 15.



Roberto Vellano, Italy's ambassador to the island, described the writer as one of the greatest exponents of the novel genre in 20th-century Europe.



He said that the Caribbean nation will be one of those that will develop more actions in tribute to the author of the trilogy "Our Ancestors" (1952-1959).



He also explained the importance of the celebration next November of the Week of Italian Culture in Cuba, which will include a series of events dedicated to the work of the famous novelist.



The opening of the exhibition "Calvino qui e altrove" - "Calvino qui e altrove" (Calvino here and elsewhere), along with the signing of the protocol of the Italo Calvino Literary Parks is scheduled for Thursday at the headquarters of the Dante Alighieri Society and the Fernando Ortiz Foundation.



Other activities will include the presentation of the Cuban edition of the trilogy "Our Ancestors" and the award ceremony of the Italo Calvino literary contest, to be held on October 13 at 4:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba.



Italo Calvino (1923-1985) is the author of renowned works such as "The Path of Spider's Nests" (1947), "The Smog Cloud" (1958), "The Castle of Crossed Destinies" (1969) and "Invisible Cities" (1972).