Iberoamerican Crafts Fair Iberoarte kicks off in eastern Cuba





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) With a performance of Mexican folklore as a tribute to the culture of that country, the 21st edition of the Ibero-American Crafts Fair Iberoarte, which will run until October 22, opened its doors in Holguin.



The opening gala, held at the Expo Holguin fairgrounds, was attended by artists from the Rodrigo Prats Lyric Theater and the Caricare Duo, who recreated the traditions of Mexico in musical pieces and distinctive characters of the nation.



Manuel Hernandez Ramos, director of the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods (FCBC by its Spanish acronym) in the territory, in his opening remarks expressed that this meeting is an example of improvement for national and international artisans.



It also promotes the autochthonous traditions of different countries of the world and is dedicated to the days for the National Culture and the Triumph of the Revolution, he said.



Artists from Havana and Las Tunas, as well as from Peru and Mexico will participate in the event, where they will sell saddlery, jewelry and textile products.



Sponsored by the FCBC, the Ibero-American Crafts Fair, held annually in the Cuban city known as the city of parks, promotes different artistic expressions and exchanges among nations.