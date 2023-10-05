Ballet of Camagüey announces upcoming world tours





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The Ballet of Camagüey, the second top company of its kind in Cuba, is preparing two tours to Central America and Spain in the coming months.



After the summer tour with Swan Lake in the aforesaid European nation, the cast did not stop and set out to organize a two-week program of performances in Guatemala and El Salvador that includes pieces from the company’s traditional repertoire such as Don Quixote and Corsairs, whereas internationally awarded ones like Dolls, Pligrims and Majísimo.



As to the rest of the year, the company will present The Nutcracker in 15 cities of the Community of Madrid.



Established 56 years ago by Vicentina de la Torre and undertaken later on by Fernando Alonso and current director Regina Balaguer, Ballet of Camagüey has become a great representative of Cuban culture.