Cuban eastern province to host 7th edition of emblematic Cultural Festival





GUANTANAMO, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The 7th edition of the "Chocolate with Café" (Chocolate with Coffee) festival, this time with international scope, will be held November 30 to December 4, the organizers of the event announced in Guantanamo.



The Culture Department, under the sponsorship of the Municipal Assembly of People's Power in Guantanamo and its Administration Council, called for the long-awaited celebration, which will have as its slogan "Love of Chocolate Painted with Coffee".



The celebration will be dedicated to the 153rd anniversary of the granting of the title of Villa to Guantanamo, to the 20 years of artistic life of singer-songwriter Waldo Mendoza, honorary president and founder of the Festival, and to the agroforestry women, for their contributions to the sustainable development of coffee and cocoa activities.



Elio Omar Fuentes Caboverde, municipal director of culture, said that this edition will be a new opportunity for artists and intellectuals from Cuba and other countries to share their art with the public of the easternmost Cuban province and with those who every day dedicate their work to the production and cultivation of the aromatic fruits of the field that give name to the event and identify the territory.



The Festival will be held in hybrid format, in person and virtual, while the presentations will be held in all art forms, with emphasis on programming in squares and enclosed spaces in the city and other sub-host territories, he said.



As a novelty in this edition, there will be a workshop on creative and innovative socio-cultural projects for local development, as well as the Cultural Advance, a prelude to the event in different coffee and cocoa producing municipalities in the provinces of Santiago Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo.



The Chocolate con Cafe festival is a musical promotion event in which all Cuban music genres converge, particularly those that have their identity roots in the Guantanamo region such as the Nengón, Kiribá, Changüí, traditional Son, through music, dance, audiovisuals, literature and other forms of the arts.



It is the celebration of coffee, cocoa and other mountain products, relevant to the socioeconomic development of Guantánamo, its possibilities of positioning in the international market and the different forms of use and linkage with other activities.