National Ballet of Cuba celebrates its 75th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), Cultural Heritage of the Nation, will celebrate its 75th anniversary to be commemorated on October 28.



According to Viengsay Valdes, prima ballerina and director of the BNC, at a press conference today, it is a historic and happy moment for the company to celebrate more than seven decades of existence.



For this emblematic Cuban dance group, 2023 has been important, as they have resumed tours in countries such as Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, places where they have not performed for several years, Valdés said.



The BNC's 75th birthday, she said, will include a program of activities from October 6 to 28 with performances every weekend of that month at the Avellaneda Hall of the National Theater of Cuba.



The company, its director stated, also proposed for this celebration of its 75th anniversary to resume performances in schools, factories and hospitals, as its main creators did.



She stressed that there will be a tribute to the prima ballerina assoluta, as choreographies such as "Coppelia", "Swan Lake" and "Don Quixote" will be on stage.



On October 28, the date on which the 75th anniversary of the BNC will be officially commemorated, a special gala will be held and the gala will include the pieces "Giselle", "Canto vital" and "Seventh Symphony".





Declared in 2018 as Cultural Heritage of the Nation, the National Ballet of Cuba has staged 784 works by 212 choreographers.