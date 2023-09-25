Successful concert of Cuban duo Buena Fe in El Salvador





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Cuban duo Buena Fe gave a packed concert at the Central American University (UCA) in El Salvador that the fans described as unforgettable.



Singers Israel Rojas and Yoel Martínez said they felt at home with their audience, made up of enthusiastic followers who sang along with every one of the more than 20 tunes performed by the duo.



“Far as we are from the island, enjoying some music from there makes me very happy, for it's like having here a little piece of your land,” said Ángel Luis Campos Cisneros, one of the Cuban nationals based in El Salvador who went to the concert.



Also attended by members of the Cuban Embassy staff, local Cuba solidarity groups, fans from Guatemala, and Cubans who live in El Salvador, Buena Fe’s presentation at UCA marked the end of a tour around Central America that also included Honduras and Costa Rica.