Poetry reigns again today in southern Cuba





GRANMA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) As of today, poets from across the country will participate in the 31st Festival “Al sur está la poesía” [Poetry is in the south], held throughout the province of Granma, next to the emblematic Sierra Maestra Mountains, Cuba's largest range.



As usual, the program includes poetry readings, book presentations, lectures, topic-specific discussions, and visits to workplaces and schools around the province.



Featured in the Nuestra America Network of International Poetry Festivals of Latin America and the Caribbean, the event was first organized in 1989 thanks to the drive of bards and storytellers who wished to promote local poetry and whose efforts earned the festival national and international recognition.