Over 2,000 works to compete in the 44th Havana International Film Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) A total of 1,795 films, 231 projects in the category of unpublished screenplays and 128 posters were registered for the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana.



According to the event's official website, the 44th edition, scheduled for December 8 to 17, 2023, will feature films in fiction feature, debut feature, documentary feature, short film and animation categories.



The text mentioned that the call for entries for this 7th art festival was open from last March until August 15 and the number of works received exceeded 2,000 for the years 2022 and 2023.



In addition, 231 projects were entered in the category of unpublished screenplays and 128 posters.



The 1st International Festival of New Latin American Cinema was opened on December 3, 1979 with the purpose of promoting the regular meeting of Latin American filmmakers whose work enriches the artistic culture of their countries.