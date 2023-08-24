Varadero Beach, Venue of World Underwater Photography Championship





Havana, Aug 23 (ACN) Some 60 photographers from nearly 20 countries will contest the 19th World Underwater Photography Championship to take place October 9-14 in the Varadero Beach tourist center, in the western Cuban province of Matanzas.



Championship organizers told reporters on Wednesday that photographers and cameramen from Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Germany, Norway and other countries will participate at the event.



This is the first time the underwater photography competition takes place in Cuba. Aquatic sports constitute an attraction in Varadero beach particularly for lovers of scuba diving, snorkeling, windsurfing and other modalities that allow the exploration of local coral reefs, underwater caves and the rich marine life.