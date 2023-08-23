Cuban Author Felix Mondejar Passed Away in Havana





Havana, Aug 22 (ACN) Cuban author Felix Mondejar, who signed his books as F. Mond., passed at 82 on Tuesday, in Havana.



The announcement was made on social media by the Gente Nueva editorial house, which recalled the work of Mondejar—an author dedicated to science fiction with a humor trend.



Many Cubans on the island and readers abroad chased Mondejar’s books like “Vida, pasion y suerte” (Life, passion and luck), “Recuerdame” (Remember me), Donde esta mi Habana? (Where is my Havana), among others.



The author was honored with the David Prize 1979 mention in Science Fiction Literature