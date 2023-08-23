President of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists acknowledges work of its members





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) Luis Morlote Rivas, president of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), recognized today the members of the organization on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of its founding.



In a congratulatory letter, Morlote Rivas stressed the importance of the creation of UNEAC in the opening of new spiritual horizons in Cuban society and in keeping with the revolutionary demands.



In the text, the president of UNEAC thanked the contribution that each one of the writers and artists of the country makes with their creative work to the spirituality of the nation.



Due to its importance, we publish the text in its entirety.



To the members of UNEAC:



On August 22, 1961, Cuban writers and artists fulfilled a dream: to found an organization that would dignify creation, that would place it at the vortex of the process of radical transformations taking place at the time, and contribute to the opening of new spiritual horizons in society. An organization at the height of the revolutionary demands.



In the final words of the historic meeting of that summer, Fidel valued "the association so firm and so deep, so spontaneous and so sincere among writers and artists; an association that has made that instead of Association, the organization is called Union", which he attributed to "the spirit of dedication to the revolutionary cause, the awareness of the value of the task that corresponds to each one, the renunciation of passions, the renunciation of selfishness, personalism and ambitions".



On the 62nd birthday of the UNEAC, for the creators who are part of it, that appreciation of the historic leader of the Revolution is fully valid.



Encouraged by the legacy of Nicolas Guillen and those who accompanied him in the creation of our organization, and when we are engaged in the preparation of the 10th Congress, to be held in 2024, we extend to our members, throughout the country, a fraternal hug and gratitude for the contribution that each one makes with his creative work to the spirituality of the nation.



Congratulations on the 62nd anniversary of our UNEAC,



Luis Morlote Rivas.