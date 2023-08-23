Cuba marks 62nd anniversary of National Association of Writers and Artists





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) On the 62nd anniversary of the creation of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated the members of the organization.



Eternal gratitude to Cuban writers and artists for keeping our indispensable cultural legacy high, the Cuban premier declared on Twitter.



Luis Morlote Rivas, president of UNEAC, in a letter acknowledged the work of writers and artists in the transforming work of the Revolution.



The official sent a fraternal hug and gratitude for the contribution that each one makes with their creative work to the spirituality of the nation.



Morlote Rivas recalled the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro who valued the organization as a firm, deep, spontaneous and sincere organization, which he attributed to the spirit of dedication to the revolutionary cause, the awareness of the value of the task that corresponds to each one, the renunciation of passions, selfishness, personalism and ambitions.



UNEAC was founded on August 22, 1961 by the National Poet Nicolas Guillen, with the aim of preserving the project of social justice of the Revolution.



This is a social organization with cultural and artistic purposes, with its own legal personality and full legal capacity, which brings together Cuban writers and artists.



Some of its main purposes are to stimulate, protect and defend intellectual and artistic creation, to recognize the freedom of creation, to reject and combat any activity contrary to the principles of the Revolution, and to promote the study, critical appraisal and diffusion of the representative works of Cuban culture.