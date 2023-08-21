Important Varadero Josone Festival kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Varadero Josone: Rumba, Jazz & Son, a festival awaited for the artistic quality it promises, will kick off today and will run until next August 27 at the Sauto Theater, in Matanzas(western Cuba), and Josone Park in Cuba's largest sun and beach tourist resort.



Issac Delgado, musician and main organizer of the event, said recently at a press conference that the 3rd edition of the popular festival will reflect different musical genres such as trova, rumba, son and even urban music.



Delgado acknowledged that the list of artists present includes Alain Perez, Elito Reve y Su Charangon, Muñequitos de Matanzas, Los Van Van, Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor, Divan and Los 4.



Edith Massola, artistic director of the festival which is being held for the first time after two years, emphasized that the variety of musical genres take into account the tastes of the different age sectors of society; as is the case of the youth.



The Varadero Josone Festival: Rumba, Jazz & Son takes place in the year of the 330th anniversary of the founding of the city of Matanzas and the 16 decades of the Sauto Theater.