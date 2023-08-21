All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
21
August Monday

Important Varadero Josone Festival kicks off today

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Varadero Josone: Rumba, Jazz & Son, a festival awaited for the artistic quality it promises, will kick off today and will run until next August 27 at the Sauto Theater, in Matanzas(western Cuba), and Josone Park in Cuba's largest sun and beach tourist resort.

Issac Delgado, musician and main organizer of the event, said recently at a press conference that the 3rd edition of the popular festival will reflect different musical genres such as trova, rumba, son and even urban music.

Delgado acknowledged that the list of artists present includes Alain Perez, Elito Reve y Su Charangon, Muñequitos de Matanzas, Los Van Van, Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor, Divan and Los 4.

Edith Massola, artistic director of the festival which is being held for the first time after two years, emphasized that the variety of musical genres take into account the tastes of the different age sectors of society; as is the case of the youth.

The Varadero Josone Festival: Rumba, Jazz & Son takes place in the year of the 330th anniversary of the founding of the city of Matanzas and the 16 decades of the Sauto Theater.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News