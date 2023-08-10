Upcoming photographic exhibition dedicated to Fidel

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) The photographic exhibition(Fidel's hands), made up of 20 photographs taken by nine artists from different generations and including Ecuadorian painter Oswaldo Guayasamin’s last oil portrait of the Cuban leader, will be inaugurated on August 11 at the José Martí Memorial in Havana.

Alberto Korda, Raul Corrales, Osvaldo Salas, Roberto Salas, Liborio Noval, Raul Abreu, Ismael Francisco, Roberto Chile and Alex Castro captured moments of the Commander in Chief and the way his hands talked to the world and changed it forever, from the early years of the Revolution to his last days.

Organized with the collaboration of Genesis Galleries, the designer Ernesto Niebla, and other institutions and personalities of Cuban culture, the exhibition will be held in honor of the 97birthday of the historic leader of the Revolution.