Cuban institutions to hold Summer Mathematics Day in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 7 (ACN) The Delta Project jointly with the Cuban Society of Mathematics and Computing will hold the Summer Mathematics Day from August 18 to 20 in several institutions in Havana.



Dedicated to matrices and optimization, the event aims at fostering interest in mathematics through its relation with art and witnessing how mathematical elements are applied to real-life situations, according to Tribuna de La Habana newspaper.



The event will include the participation of artists, students, professors and researchers of this science who will share experiences through lectures, workshops and interactive presentations.



Among the most interesting activities will be mathematical tours of the Museum of Fine Arts, talks on the application of mathematics in the composition of comics and a lecture on the process of making perfumes and its relationship with mathematics.



There will also be a concert of video game music covers, a parade and a cosplay contest with a strategy video game theme.