International cinema festival awards Cuban movie figures





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) The Honorary Lucia Award, the highest distinction granted by the 17th Gibara International Film Festival (FICGibara), was given to outstanding cinema-related figures in its opening ceremony.



The recipients were the local costume designer Violetta Cooper, for her work in many Cuban feature films, and the actor Luis Alberto Garcia, for his long professional career.



Established 20 years ago by director Humberto Solás, FICGibara is sustainable local development project intended to encourage low-budget filmmaking, engage social groups and communities that never before had access to this industry, and help otherwise unpublished directors to produce and create their own works.



Around 60 works from Colombia, Spain, Belgium and Cuba are competing for the main prizes in animation, short documentaries and fiction feature films.