Swiss film to open important Cuban film festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) The Swiss fiction feature film Foudre will be the opening film of the 17th Gibara International Film Festival (FICGibara), which will be held August 1 to 5 in that town in the province of Holguin(eastern Cuba).



The film, which is part of the festival's official selection, will be presented by Nicolas Rabaeus, creator of the music for the film, which is set in the summer of 1900 in Switzerland, when the sudden death of her older sister forces Elisabeth to return home.



Stifled by the strict rules of the village, Elisabeth is gradually forced to rebel for her right to live her life.



This year, FICGibara will pay tribute to its two decades of existence and will have a gender focus as a cross-cutting theme, not only in the audiovisual content, but also in exhibitions, workshops and plays.