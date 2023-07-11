Casa de las Americas condemns PEN Club statements on Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Casa de las Americas condemned the statement of the PEN Club of French writers on the repression in Cuba.



In a statement published on the institution's website, it explained that the document proposes an inventory of commonplaces and slander that is in line with the script of anti-Cuban propaganda.



The maneuver was preceded by the harassment against poet and essayist Nancy Morejon, National Literature Prize winner, and it was the PEN Club itself who requested the withdrawal of her status as honorary president of a poetry festival in Paris, it added.



Casa de las Americas stated that the new crusade of the French PEN Club coincides with the one that, from the United States and different European cities, insists on discrediting the Cuban Revolution.



It is sad that the French PEN Club ruthlessly attacks the foundations of Cuban institutionality and even such a valuable organization as the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists, the statement read.



The institution evoked Victor Hugo and assured that as his ideals taught: "I do not look at where strength is but where justice is (...) Cuba only belongs to Cuba".