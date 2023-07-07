Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuba’s National Music Award winner





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Through a message on his Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated composer and guitarist Marta Valdés, who also won the National Music Award in 2007.



The head of State described the artist as Cuba’s pride and an essential figure of national music.



Born in Havana in 1934, Valdés started composing in 1955. She based her creations on genres such as bolero and feeling songs, which have been interpreted by famous Cuban artists such as Elena Burke, Doris de la Torre, Bola de Nieve, Cheo Feliciano, and Reneé Barrios.



Marta Valdés has deserved the lifetime achievement award of the Association of Musicians of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists and other major distinctions.



She has also written the books Donde vive la música (Where music lives), Palabras (Words) and El libro de mis canciones (The book of my songs).