Cuban National Ballet Launches New Season to Mark 75th Birthday





Havana, July 5 (ACN) The National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) is launching a new dancing season as of July 7 at Havana’s Teatro Nacional theater to mark the 75th birthday of the ballet company.



The season includes the premiere of the ballet pieces Bartok Concerto and Britten pas de deux by British choreographer Ben Stenvenson—Order of the British Empire—under the general direction of first dancer Viengsay Valdes director of the Cuban company.



Other ballet pieces include outstanding Cuban choreographies like Carmen, by Alberto Alonso; Tarde en la siesta, by Alberto Mendez; and End of Time, also by Stevenson, and Spartacus by Azari Plisetsky.



During a press conference here, Stevenson said that the technical and interpretative demand of the ballet pieces to be danced at the season reminded him of his friendship relation with Alicia Alonso; he reiterated his admiration for the Cuban ballet and his willingness to keep collaborating with the company.