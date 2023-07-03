Cuban eastern province hosts from today, 42nd Caribbean Festival





SANTAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) Santiago de Cuba will host from today the 42nd edition of the Caribbean Festival, dedicated to the Mexican celebration of life and death, a festival declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as oral and intangible heritage of humanity.



The event, extended until July 9, will also honor the memory of Luis Carbonell, Watercolorist of Caribbean Poetry, who received the Casa del Caribe International Award in 2013, and will be dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons.



The event, according to Daniela Anaya, deputy director of Casa del Caribe, will contribute to strengthen the brotherhood and cultural and educational relations between the nations of Benito Juarez and Jose Marti.



It included 13 workshops, among them on popular religiosity, Caribbean educators, dance and percussion, tattooing and piercing, plastic arts, the 2nd Caribbean Film Festival and the 3rd International Congress on Death.



The program also includes the usual Fiesta del Fuego parades and workshops, artistic galas, book presentations and the exhibition of 25 engravings by Jose Guadalupe Posada, internationally renowned for his illustrations of calacas or skulls, including La Catrina.



The festival, one of the most popular in the Caribbean Island, will be attended by some 400 delegates from Mexico, Martinique, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, the United States and other countries, as well as groups representing Cuba's traditional popular culture.