Renowned U.S. artist visits Project Quisicuaba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Jonathan Hoard, a prominent American musician, composer and arranger, visited and praised the accomplishments of Havana’s Community Project Quisicuaba.



Gisela Braña, head of the Project’s International Relations, gave the visitor details of the work developed by Quisicuaba for the benefit of all people regardless of skin color, sexual preference or creed, with emphasis on culture’s cross-sectional role in raising awareness of issues such as disease prevention and young people’s reintegration into society.



During his tour of the Quisicuaba Museum, Hoard and his band visited the room dedicated to the history of the Cuban People’s Orthodox Party, established in 1947 by Eduardo Chibás, and took a picture of the original form through which the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, applied for membership to that Party, whose motto was "Honor against money".



The artist held to be impressed by the site’s Afro-Cuban religious exhibits, as well as by the Soup Kitchen that provides daily free meals to almost 4,000 vulnerable people, including homeless persons, seniors with no family, single mothers, HIV patients, and alcoholics, among others.



Jonathan Hoard, a hip-hop referent whose work has also influenced U.S. jazz, soul and gospel music, will give two concerts in Havana, one at the Marti Theater (on the 28th) and another at the National Museum of Fine Arts (on the 29th).