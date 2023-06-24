Cuba hosts 11th international festival Un Puente hacia La Habana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) The international festival Un Puente hacia La Habana (A Bridge to Havana) will kick off today until Sunday, June 25, at the 500 Nights Club in Havana.



The 11th edition of "The Bridge", as this festival is known, represents a unique opportunity to enjoy the best Cuban music live, in the company of foreign guests who are distinguished by their high level of popularity among the national public.



Under the concept of Havana as a creative city, it was decided to focus the activities at the 500 Nights Club, which will open its doors hours before the concerts that will begin at 9:00 p.m., said Jorge Luis Robaina, director of the Karamba group and main coordinator of the event.



Robaina pointed out that one of the main objectives of the event is to strengthen the domestic market for Cuban music and offer the public a broader musical universe in terms of genres.



Un Puente hacia La Habana is sponsored by the Recording and Musical Editions Company and Musicuba, the Agency of Artistic Representations of this institution, in co-production with the non-state management company 360 Producciones SRL.