Cuba lost in opening of Junior World Handball Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The Cuban handball team lost 28-45 to Egypt in its first game of the 24th IHF Men’s U21 Championship co-hosted by Germany and Greece from June 20 to July 2.



According to the program for Pool H, Cuba will be opposite Greece on Wednesday, whereas its third and final game will be against Saudi Arabia on Friday.



Aramís Fuente Hernández, Cuba's ambassador to Greece welcomed Team Cuba at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, along with officials of the Hellenic Handball Federation and a group of Cuban nationals based in that country.