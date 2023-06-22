Cubans Launch Hip Hop Festival





Santa Clara, June 20 (ACN) Cubans will launch their 8th Hip Hop Festival in this central city June 22-25 to honor the women’s role withing the hip-hop movement and to mark the 50 year of the music genre created in the United States.



Rapper Laura Ofarrill told ACN that the event will be attended by women from Cuba and other countries like Mexico with the idea of breaking prejudices about the music style and the belief that is offensive towards women.



Some of the Cuban artists at hand during the festival include Queen Anaya, Rakeima, Akkila, Cihua Coalt and Sofia Kowo.