Mexican artist opens exhibition in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) The exhibition Comala, Mexico's Magic City, by visual artist Fernando Chavez, opened in this city.



In statements to the press, Chavez underlined his pleasure to be in Cuba for the first time and organize an exhibition of some of his works, namely 14 photographs depicting typical features of his hometown, such as the nature, architecture, traditions and way of life in Comala, made famous by writer Juan Rulfo’s book Pedro Páramo.



“Anyone with a camera can portray their own view of what they see, which is in part the essence of this exhibition that shows how spaces develop and change,” said the artist, who praised the beauty of the Hero City, the joy of its residents, and its intense and diverse cultural activity.



Chavez also highlighted the excellent bonds of friendship between Cuba and Mexico as sister nations engaged in the creation of a better world.