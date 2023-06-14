Havana will host international music festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) On June 23 to 25, Cuba will host the 11th Festival “Un Puente hacia La Habana” (A bridge to Havana), intended to merge the works of Cuban and foreign musicians.



According to the organizers, the Festival—which will have its venue at the club 500 Noches in Havana—will also provide marketing opportunities at domestic and international level.



Un Puente… will feature top-class figures and bands such as Maykel Blanco, Karamba, Buena Fe, Issac Delgado, Toques del Río, Haila María Mompié, Jotabarrioz, Alex Duvall, Raúl Paz and Waldo Mendoza, as well as artists from Spain and the United States.