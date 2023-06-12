At the gates of the Festival La Huella de España





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) The 30th La Huella de España Festival, to be held on June 12 to 16, will be dedicated to the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León.



Established in 1989 as a cultural brainchild of Juan José Santos Aguado—the then Consul General of Spain in Cuba—and Alicia Alonso, Prima Ballerina Assoluta and General Director of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), La Huella… is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture of Cuba, the Embassy of Spain and the Federation of Spanish Societies.



In statements to the press, the Spanish Embassy remarked that it is honored to support a Festival that stands as an example of the strong ties between the cultures of Cuba and Spain.