Cuba joins celebrations for International Arts Education Week





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Well-being for mental health, development of cognitive skills, formation of values and personality represent some of the benefits promoted by Ricardo Raul Verdecia Sanchez, Arts instructor, during the International Week of Arts Education.



In coordination with the other subjects taught at different levels of education, the work of art appreciation complements the acquisition of knowledge in students, today mainly directed to the manifestations of music and visual arts, he said.



Nowadays, the daily demand is a first order task, the self-preparation of the instructors must be constant, the children have more and more access to information with the use of new technologies and the presence in social networks, and therein lies our challenge, he said.



Verdecia Sanchez considers himself lucky to be part of the first graduation of the Schools of Art Instructors in Santa Clara in 2004, "this program was created with the triumph of the Revolution and its objective was to take the most genuine Cuban and universal art to the communities, neighborhoods, towns and countryside, and today we develop it in the different schools".



A noble profession that trains, educates and makes it possible to interact with all audiences, which allowed me to participate in the Corazon Adentro Culture Mission in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, a wonderful experience to get to know the culture of the native peoples, their traditions and beliefs, I simply love my job, she defined with emotion.



Since 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has been celebrating International Arts Education Week from May 20 to 26 with the purpose of recognizing and raising awareness among nations about the importance of this area of learning in dialogue, diversity and social cohesion.