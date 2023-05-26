Cuba marks Day of Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) The House of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America (ALBA Cultural) celebrates today in Havana the Day of Africa, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the event.



In coordination with the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Cuba, a political and cultural event will pay tribute to the event that had an impact on the history of the continent, the institution announced in its weekend program.



The roots of this celebration date back to May 25, 1963, when 32 leaders of African states met in Addis Ababa to form the Organization of African Unity (OAU), today the African Union (AU).



ALBA Cultural organizes for tomorrow, Saturday, the Poetry Festival and a concert with Vionayka Martinez, dedicated to the International Poetry Festival and with the collaboration of the Popular Music Center.



A space for Concert Music, entitled Our America, will be organized this Sunday, May 28, with the guest presence of the Sonantas Habaneras, by Jesús Ortega, and the Emsemble Lauda Henrry Vidal (Wind Quintet).



Next Tuesday, in its main hall, the focus will be on the colloquium "Children and Youth Choral Singing, achievements and challenges of the Community Choir in Ecuador and its contexts".