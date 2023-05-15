Havana to host Haitian music concert





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) A concert of Haitian music, rare in that it’s focused on academic composers in a country where culture is mostly linked to folk and popular music, will have a unique presentation in Havana on May 18 under the sponsorship of the Embassy of Haiti in Havana, the Office of the Historian of the City, and CMBF Radio Musical Nacional.



The Minor Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Old Havana will host the event, which is titled Classical Haiti and will premiere works by little-known composers such as Ludovic Lamothe (a.k.a. "the black Chopin" and "the last true romantic"), Frantz Casseus, Occide Jeanty and Julio Racine.



The program also features Jules Héraux (founder and director of the Orpha Philharmonic Society), Max Piquion (considered one of the most prolific composers of Haitian popular songs), the conductor, composer, singer, violinist and pianist Christopher Ducasse, and John Karly, who will represent Haiti's youngest creators.



Likewise, the audience will enjoy songs performed in Creole by Cuba’s tenor Eugenio Hernandez and mezzo-soprano Merlyn Cruz.