Isla Verde: First Caribbean Film and Environment Festival





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) “Isla Verde”, the First International Film and Environment Festival of the Caribbean, will be held in the Isle of Youth from May 31 to June 5, according to the Cuban actor and filmmaker Jorge Perugorría, who will preside over the event.



“This will not be a competitive event, so moviegoers will be able to enjoy films awarded in similar festivals, thanks to the collaboration of Eleonora Isunza, co-founder of Cinema Planeta, an organization that has become the most important cinematographic initiative in Mexico.”



Three Isla Verde awards will be bestowed on personalities such as Isunza, Déborah Andollo—who set 16 free-diving world records in the waters of the Isle of Youth—and the French environmental and social activist and documentary filmmaker Yann Arthus-Bertrand.



“Thanks to the GoodPlanet Foundation headed by Arthus-Bertrand and to the French Embassy in Cuba, there will be a retrospective exhibition of the scientific promoter and photographer, along with Cuban materials directly or indirectly related to environmental issues,” Perugorría remarked. “Likewise, the Festival will include screenings of films for discussion on the subject with young people and teenagers under the guidance of scientists and biologists.”



Bound to be the regular venue of the Isla Verde Festival, the Isle of Youth—the fifth largest island in the Greater Antilles—is possibly the one with less tourist and industrial activity, which turns it into a symbol of environmental conservation in the world.