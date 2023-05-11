Cuba opens exhibition on Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The photographic exhibition "Heydar Aliyev 100 - Moments of Life", a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani leader’s birth, opened at the Jose Marti National Library in Havana.



Ruslan Rzayev, ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Cuba, said that the exhibition represents a historical journey through the life and work of this exceptional politician and statesman.



Mr. Rzayev remarked that Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev decreed 2023 as the year of celebrations in honor of the historic leader.



Officials of the José Martí National Library pointed out that the entity is honored to pay tribute to the father of independent and modern Azerbaijan with an exhibition that portrays moments such as the welcome to Heydar Aliyev in Hanoi (1983), his speech to the Supreme Soviet of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (1983) and his swearing-in ceremony as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993), a mandate he held until 2003.